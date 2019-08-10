Amber Alert issued for 2 Indiana kids believed to be in 'extreme danger'

HAMLET, Ind. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for two children abducted from Hamlet, Indiana and believed to be in "extreme danger," according to the Hamlet Police Department.

Ayden Javier Mendez, 7, and Yulianna Rose Mendez, 3, were last seen at 1:37 a.m. Saturday in Hamlet, police said.

Ayden Javier Mendez, 7



Ayden is 3-feet tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black basketball jersey with "MEXICO" written on it and black shorts.

Yulianna Rose Mendez, 3



Yuliana is 2-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with colored designs on the front and turquoise shorts.

The suspect, Francisco Javier Mendez, is a 28-year-old Hispanic male. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez, police said.

Francisco Javier Mendez, 28. He also goes by Francisco Javier Mendez-Jimenez, police said.



He was last seen driving a black 2013 Audi A4 with Indiana plate number LE2562, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamlet Police Department at 574-773-3771 Option 1 or 911.
