Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy after mother found dead

ROSWELL, New Mexico -- Police in New Mexico are on the hunt for a 3-year-old boy who went missing after family members found his mother dead in their home.

An Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday to find 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico, who Roswell Police Department investigators believe is with his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

Family members found the body of 27-year-old Isela Mauricio-Sanchez inside her home on the 600 block of East Forest Street and called police. Her death was classified as a homicide, officials said.

Officers have not ruled out Rico-Ruvira as a suspect, but said Osiel is "believed to be in DANGER if not located," according to the police department's social media post.

Osiel, 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, was last seen on Sunday and it's unknown what he was wearing, police said.

Rico-Ruvira, 5-foot, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, is believed to be driving a maroon GMC Yukon SUV of unknown year with an unknown license plate number, police said.

The FBI is working with the local police department in locating the father and son.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-594-TIPS(8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoamber alertmissing boymissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after falling into Kankakee Co. grain bin: officials
Child bitten multiple times by coyote in Lincoln Park: police
Email from Madigan ally reveals possible rape cover-up involving state worker
Millions spent in 1st week weed sales, but concerns about supply shortages
Chicago alderman wants more safety measures for CTA Red Line
Bomb threats reported at Block 37, Water Tower Place
Iran's two-front attack on U.S. interests: military, digital
Show More
Residents along 606 Trail worry they'll be displaced by surging home prices
Girl, 14, struck by school bus on South Side: CPD
Shedd Aquarium announces 2020 free days
Flu season on track to be one of worst in decades, experts warn
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
More TOP STORIES News