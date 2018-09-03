Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted in Milwaukee, police say

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl who police said was abducted in Milwaukee, Wis. early Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities said Phoenix Dickens was abducted by two armed men at about 2:15 a.m. She is two feet, four inches tall, 40 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing yellow T-shirt and purple and pink checkered pants.

Police said there are two male suspects armed with handguns. Police said the girl was initially placed in a red minivan and then may have moved to a different vehicle, possible a dark blue or black car.

Phoenix Dickens


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.
