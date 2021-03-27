amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton; last seen in black Kia with unidentified man

An Amber Alert was issued for 8-month-old Braiden Waters after he was abducted from Dolton Saturday morning.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois Amber Alert was activated for an 8-month-old boy abducted from south suburban Dolton Saturday morning.

The Dolton Police Department said Braiden Waters was in a car seat in the back of a car near 1320 Sibley Blvd. around 7:35 a.m., when an unidentified man was seen driving off in the vehicle.

The black 2021 Kia K5 with North Carolina license plate HKB6993 was last seen going north on Lincoln Avenue.

Waters is about 23 inches tall and 15 pounds.

He was wearing a plaid onesie pajama with a white skull cap and a black fleece sweater.

RELATED: Family traumatized after thief steals car with kids in backseat from South Side gas station

Dolton's police chief said Waters' father went inside to grab food and left his rental car running and unlocked with the boy in the back seat, when someone jumped in and took off.

It's unclear if the child is in danger. Police said they hope the person realizes the child is in the back seat.

The incident appeared to be random.

Anyone with information should call 911.

