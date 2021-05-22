amber alert

Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne County

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Alli Matthews

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne County Friday evening.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 9-year-old Alli Matthews was taken from a home on Washington Street in Keenes, Ill.


She was last seen by her father inside his home around 6:45 p.m. State police said she was taken from the home by Teresa Hill.

Alli is described as a white girl, 4 feet tall and 90 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes.


Teresa Hill is described as 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 190 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is driving a 2012 Ford Focus with the Indiana license plate 290RVI.

Anyone with information should call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisamber alertmissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
New details in case of 2-year-old lured from Virginia church
8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Kids found safe after dad's car stolen during DoorDash delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds march in downtown Chicago Palestine rally
When do student loan payments restart?
2 planes make contact at Midway airport
Boy, 6, recovering after shot in head by stray bullet, family calls to end gun violence
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $515M jackpot
Here's what to expect on the 'American Idol' finale
Microsoft CEO responds to news of Bill Gates' affair with employee
Show More
Water rescue drills resume as summer returns
Kyle Rittenhouse makes 1st in-person court appearance
Shedd Aquarium welcomes newly-hatched penguins: video
Thousands can relate to little boy's reaction to mom's surprise
27 cases of potential voter fraud identified in WI
More TOP STORIES News