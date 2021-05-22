Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl in downstate Wayne County Friday evening.The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 9-year-old Alli Matthews was taken from a home on Washington Street in Keenes, Ill.She was last seen by her father inside his home around 6:45 p.m. State police said she was taken from the home by Teresa Hill.Alli is described as a white girl, 4 feet tall and 90 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue nightgown and pink shoes.Teresa Hill is described as 5 ft. 2 in. tall and 190 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is driving a 2012 Ford Focus with the Indiana license plate 290RVI.Anyone with information should call 911.