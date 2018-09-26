Police are searching for 27-year-old Ikeca Betzner, right.

A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana Wednesday night as authorities search for a 1-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger.The Allen County Sheriff's Department requested the activation of the alert from Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.Authorities are searching for 1-year-old Mary Kryder, who was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Wayne. Kryder was described as a biracial female with blonde hair and blue eyes, standing 3 ft. tall and weighing about 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal shirt and black, sparkly pants.Police said the suspect, Ikeca Betzner, is a 27-year-old biracial woman with curly, brown hair and brown eyes. Betzner stands about 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs about 133 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with gray sleeves and faded blue yoga pants.Betzner is believed to be driving a 2013 silver Hyundai Elantra with Indiana Autism Awareness plates. The plate number is DD6937.The relationship between Kryder and Betzner was not clear.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Allen County Sheriff's Department at 260-449-3000.