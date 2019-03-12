Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl Noelani Robinson

Dariaz Higgins (left) and Noelani Robinson (right).

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee.

Authorities said Noelani Robinson was supposed to be returned to her mother at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said Dariaz Higgins did not return her and is believed to have the child with him.

Higgins, 33, is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2014 black Cadillac with a Florida license place HVCZ95.

Higgins has tattoos and facial hair and also goes by aliases Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.

Anyone who sees Higgins or Robinson is asked to call 911 immediately.
