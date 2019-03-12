Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl Noelani Robinson

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl missing from Milwaukee.Authorities said Noelani Robinson was supposed to be returned to her mother at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said Dariaz Higgins did not return her and is believed to have the child with him.Higgins, 33, is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2014 black Cadillac with a Florida license place HVCZ95.Higgins has tattoos and facial hair and also goes by aliases Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.Anyone who sees Higgins or Robinson is asked to call 911 immediately.