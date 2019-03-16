Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Indiana girl

The child, Leanna Nicole Herron, is 4-feet tall and 69 pounds. Leanna has brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with white stripes and black and white Nikes.
Authorities believe she is with 26-year-old Zyair Jalinc Herron. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing red and black sweat suit, black boots and a gold grill over his teeth. He has ZAMIRAH tattooed on the left side of his neck. He is driving an older Silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper plate.
Leanna was last seen at 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne in northern Indiana, about 160 miles from Chicago.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.