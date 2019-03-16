Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Indiana girl

Leanna Nicole Herron, 5, (LEFT) was reported missing from Fort Wayne Indiana. She is believed to be with Zyair Jalinc Herron, 26, (RIGHT) and in "extreme danger."

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday after a missing 5-year-old girl from Fort Wayne, Indiana, who is believed to be in "extreme danger."The child, Leanna Nicole Herron, is 4-feet tall and 69 pounds. Leanna has brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray sweat suit with white stripes and black and white Nikes.Authorities believe she is with 26-year-old Zyair Jalinc Herron. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and 165 pounds. He has black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing red and black sweat suit, black boots and a gold grill over his teeth. He has ZAMIRAH tattooed on the left side of his neck. He is driving an older Silver Chevy Malibu with black rims and a temporary paper plate.Leanna was last seen at 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne in northern Indiana, about 160 miles from Chicago.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.