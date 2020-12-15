Amber Alert today: Wisconsin girl, 10, missing since Saturday may be with father, Walworth police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Jonathan Van Duyn (left) and Jocelyn Van Duyn (right).

WALWORTH, Wis. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening for a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl who has been missing since Saturday night.

Authorities say Jocelyn Van Duyn was last seen at her home in Walworth on the evening of December 12.

Police said they believe she is traveling with her biological father, 33-year-old Jonathan Van Duyn. He is believed to be driving a 4-door white Dodge Ram truck that may be pulling a camper, with Illinois license plate 167007F.

Jocelyn did not pack a bag or take a jacket, police said. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with an Eiffel Tower image, black pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call the Wisconsin Department of Justice at 1-800-674-9228.
