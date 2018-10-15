An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Wisconsin teenager whose parents were found dead in their home.The alert says deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found the couple dead in their Barron home and their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs, missing. According to the alert, Jayme is considered to be in danger.The Barron County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that investigators believe Jayme is in danger. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald told The Associated Press that an Amber Alert hasn't been issued because no suspect has been identified in her disappearance.Sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call requesting help at the home in Barron about 1 a.m. Monday found the bodies and determined the teen was missing. Barron is 80 miles northeast of Minneapolis.Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said investigators don't have any leads or suspects and he asked for the public's help. The alert doesn't include a description of a suspect or vehicle.Fitzgerald said deputies found the bodies of Jayme's parents, though he didn't release their names.Sheriff's officials also haven't said when or how they died.The sheriff's office is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the search for Jayme, Fitzgerald said. She is not a suspect in her parents' deaths.She is described as 5-feet tall, 100 pounds with strawberry blond hair and green eyes. Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Jayme.