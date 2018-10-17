Amber Alert: Vigil held for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

CAMERON, Wis. --A search grows more desperate by the day for a teenager missing from northwest Wisconsin.
Police fear 13-year-old Jayme Closs is in danger. She went missing after her parents were found dead in their home and police have issued an Amber Alert.
Police and the FBI said they have been flooded with tips but still no sign of her.
A private vigil was held Tuesday night near her hometown, reports KSTP.
To help fill the time and void, Melissa Salmonson decided to make ribbons to share with others who came to St. Peter's Church, a place where the Closs family found comfort. Salmonson said she chose the color combination because blue was Jayme's favorite color and green represents awareness for missing children.
From the church, to city hall and the Barron County Sheriff's Department, the town's thoughts are with the teen. At the middle school, investigators interviewed the 8th graders friends and classmates trying to develop leads.
Later, the school district superintendent stepped up to share a story that reflects Jayme Closs' gentle nature. For an assignment a teacher asked students what they would do if they were given $1 million, Superintendent Diane Tremblay said Jayme answered, "Feed the hungry and give the rest to the poor."
Investigators said Closs is not a runaway and is believed to be in danger. Authorities have been searching for her since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents , James and Denise Closs, dead in their home in Barron, a rural western Wisconsin community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.
The call came from a cellphone inside the home, but the caller didn't communicate with the dispatcher, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a Tuesday news conference. He said gunshots had been fired at the home, but he declined to say whether the couple had been shot and said his office won't disclose how they died until after the autopsies are completed.
Fitzgerald said investigators don't consider Jayme a suspect in her parents' deaths, and he dismissed a tip placing Jayme's whereabouts in Miami as "not credible." He declined to elaborate as to why investigators believe she didn't run away from home, saying that disclosing more information would compromise their investigation.
"I'm telling you, Jayme is missing and endangered," Fitzgerald said.
Jayme was last seen at a family gathering Sunday afternoon, Fitzgerald said.
Her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that nothing seemed amiss at the gathering, which was to celebrate the birthday of a grandson who is cousins with Jayme.
"She was quiet as always. She was a quiet girl," he said.
Naiberg, 72, said his daughter, Denise Closs, and Jayme attended the party, and that his son-in-law, James Closs, was working and couldn't make it. He described his daughter as "thoughtful person" who brought "a little gift for everybody" at the party.
A girl resembling Jayme was spotted at a gas station in south Florida on Monday afternoon, according to a tip Miami police say they received. Fitzgerald said authorities looked into the tip, but by Tuesday afternoon, they concluded the information was not credible. He said Miami police did not check with Wisconsin authorities before tweeting information about the tip and reminded the public that updates would come from the sheriff's department.
"If we think it's key to the case where we need the public's help, we will disseminate that information," he said.
Jayme is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall and 100 pounds (45 kilograms), with strawberry-blond hair and green eyes.
Fitzgerald urged the public to come forward with tips.
"Often, someone in the community will have knowledge of a crime and may not realize it," he said. "Individuals who commit acts of violence may display changes in their behavior and individuals around that person may observe those changes."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.