Amber Alert WI: 4 kids missing from Racine, Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for four young children missing from Racine, Wisconsin.Authorities are looking for 7-year-old Zymere J.L. White, 4-year-old Zariee L. White, 2-year-old Zamari L. Whie and 6-month-old Zakyi J. White.Authorities said they may be traveling with Ariania A. Boutwell, 23, in a 2016 red Chevy Sonic sedan with an unknown Illinois temporary license plateAnyone who has any information about the suspect, children or vehicle is asked to contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.Authorities have not released any additional details at this time.