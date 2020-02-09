SUV crashes into ambulance in Edgewater, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is hurt after an SUV crashed into an ambulance in Edgewater Saturday, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred in the 6400 block of North Clark Street.

Police said a woman driving the SUV collided with the ambulance, which had its lights and sirens on.

A paramedic was taken to the hospital along with the patient, who was already being transported.

The woman was ticketed.
