Labrador Retriever still ranks as America's most popular dog: Study

For the 29th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever has kept its title as America's top dog, according to the newly released breed ranking from the American Kennel Club.

The report released on May 1, shows labs were the most registered puppies to the AKC in 2019.

Other top breeds included French bulldogs, German shepherds and Golden Retrievers. The Pembroke Welsh corgi jumped into the top 10 for the first time.

The list only includes kennel club-certified purebreds.

However, a 2011 census showed that more than half of pet dogs in the United States are mixed breeds.

You can see American Kennel Club's full list here: www.akc.org.

For more information on pet adoption or fostering visit PAWS Chicago or CACC.
