Travel

American Airlines says Chicago-bound flight diverted over 'disruptive passenger'

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Chicago was diverted because of an unruly passenger Wednesday, the airline said.

Police met the plane when it landed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and removed a man on board, according to authorities.

Passengers said the man appeared to be drunk and was kicking seats. Witnesses also said the man hit a flight attendant and took off his pants.

The plane resumed its flight to Chicago about an hour later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagonew mexicoair travelamerican airlinesflight divertedpassengercalifornia
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News