Business

American Airlines, United Airlines to furlough thousands as CARES Act expires

(KGO-TV)

CHICAGO -- United Airlines and American Airlines will move forward with furloughing thousands of employees as the CARES Act expires.

In a letter to employees Wednesday, American Airlines said it will begin the process of furloughing 19,000 employees as the Payroll Support Program expired September 30.

American CEO Doug Parker said he spoke personally with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who told him a bipartisan COVID-19 relief package that would extend the PSP is possible within the coming days.

"Please keep contacting your elected officials about the importance of reaching an agreement," Parker wrote.

United Airlines also said it will involuntarily furlough more than 13,000 employees beginning Thursday.

The carrier previously notified 36,000 employees they faced potential job cuts, but was able to reduce that number to 16,000 through various voluntary buyout and early retirement programs. The carrier said since then, it was able to further reduce the total number of furloughs by working with union partners, introducing new voluntary options and proposing creative solutions that would save jobs.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, United had just under 100,000 employees.

WLS-TV and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessunited airlinesfurloughsair travelamerican airlinescoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois white supremacy group shut down by federal authorities
IL releases official Halloween COVID-19 guidelines
Man shot, child among 2 hurt in Morgan Park cemetery shooting
Rogers Park murders still unsolved 2 years later
Early voting in Chicago begins Thursday at Loop supersite
2 killed in Wheeling crash near Chicago Executive Airport
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Show More
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
Debate changes coming after chaotic 1st night, commission says
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, breezy, a few sprinkles
Video shows arrest after attempted kidnap of Joe Montana's grandchild
Cubs fall to Marlins in Game 1 of MLB Wild Card series
More TOP STORIES News