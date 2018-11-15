American dies on Princess cruise ship; reports say man seen choking her before fall from upper deck

The FBI is investigating the death of 52-year-old woman who was a passenger on a cruise ship heading from Florida to Aruba.

MIAMI --
The Santa Clarita, California-based cruise line said in a statement that the American woman died early Tuesday aboard the Royal Princess.

Aruba-based Diario reports the woman plunged from an upper deck of the 3,600-passenger Royal Princess onto a lifeboat after struggling with a man who was seen choking her. The ship was sailing between Curacao and Aruba at the time.

Cruise officials said her death was reported to the FBI and local authorities in Aruba. Reports from local news outlets said authorities are investigating her death as a possible murder.

Authorities have not released the woman's name or where she was from, nor have they released a cause of death.

The cruise line's statement said local authorities met the ship when it arrived in Aruba and cruise officials are cooperating with investigators.

The Royal Princess departed Nov. 9 from Port Everglades on a 7-day Southern Caribbean cruise. It will return to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
