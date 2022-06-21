2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say

U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski has died in Ukraine, the State Department confirmed to ABC News Tuesday morning.
"We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said. "We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further."
Zabielski's death was first reported by Rolling Stone.
US officials again cautioned Americans against traveling to Ukraine, saying "that U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options."
In April. ABC News confirmed the death of Willy Joseph Cancel, a 22-year-old former U.S. Marine who was killed fighting in Ukraine, the first known death of an American citizen.
