American Music Awards tonight: The Weeknd, Kenny G to join forces; Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez also perform

By Mesfin Fekadu, AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES -- Get ready to listen to the smooth sounds of Kenny G and ... the Weeknd.

The saxophonist will join the pop star for a live rendition of his hit song "In Your Eyes" on Sunday at the 2020 American Music Awards, airing on ABC. The Weeknd - who scored eight nominations and ties rapper Roddy Ricch for most nominations - will also perform "Save Your Tears."

The show, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, will also include performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Bebe Rexha with Doja Cat, Dan + Shay, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, Nelly and Bell Biv DeVoe.

Some of the performances have been pre-taped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Weeknd and Ricch will compete for the show's top honor, artist of the year, along with Bieber, Taylor Swift and Post Malone.

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her highly anticipated debut album Friday, scored five nominations including a bid for new artist of the year. Six artists earned four nominations each, including Bieber, Swift, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat.

Oscar-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson will host the fan-voted show. Nominees are based on streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020.

Don't miss the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.

