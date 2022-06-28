CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we prepare for the next big summer holiday, the American Red Cross is asking people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.
The Red Cross says it typically sees a 21% decline in donations during holiday weeks.
"Less donors translates into less blood supply and people in the hospital who need blood, that never goes on vacation, the need for blood," said Holly Baker, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
Red Cross asks for blood donors ahead of 4th of July
AMERICAN RED CROSS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News