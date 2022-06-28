american red cross

Red Cross asks for blood donors ahead of 4th of July

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we prepare for the next big summer holiday, the American Red Cross is asking people to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.

The Red Cross says it typically sees a 21% decline in donations during holiday weeks.

"Less donors translates into less blood supply and people in the hospital who need blood, that never goes on vacation, the need for blood," said Holly Baker, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross of Illinois.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.
