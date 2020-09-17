The Red Cross seeks volunteers to help with wildfire, hurricane disaster relief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unprecedented number of natural disasters this year have left Red Cross resources razor thin.
From the west coast wildfires to back to back hurricanes in the south, volunteers from Illinois are spread out all over the map.
Celena Roldan, CEO of the American Red Cross in Illinois, joined ABC7 Chicago to emphasize the need for more volunteers.
Roldan said the American Red Cross has helped tens of thousands of people whose lives have been impacted by massive disasters across the country.
She said anybody can be a volunteer but be prepared to take time to deploy to the disaster sites.
They are looking for people with a variety of skill sets, including those who can deploy virtually as well.
The Red Cross is currently deploying volunteers to help provide basic needs like food, shelter and health services, Roldan said.
For more information on how you can help, visit the Red Cross website.
