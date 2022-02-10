race in america

Amir Locke's family in Chicago area calls for end to 'no knock' search warrants

By
Amir Locke's family in Chicago area decry 'no knock' search warrants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The shooting death of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man in Minneapolis, is again raising questions of police tactics and the use of "no knock" warrants.

Locke's aunt and uncle, who live in Chicago's west suburbs, shared how they're coping with his loss as they prepare for more difficult days ahead.

"I have to support my sister, our family is in deep grief," Linda Tyler said. "It's one thing to grieve in private, but this national stage is overwhelming."

RELATED | Teen arrested in connection to 'no-knock' search warrant that led to Amir Locke's death

Linda Tyler was there when Locke was born and recalls many happy visits with her nephew in the Chicago area over the years. Now, she is writing his obituary.

Last Wednesday, his family says Locke was asleep on a couch with a legally bought and registered gun when a Minneapolis Police SWAT team executed a "no-knock" warrant.

Video from the perspective of a police officer-worn camera shows the moments leading up to Locke's fatal shooting.

RELATED | Bodycam video shows Minneapolis officers fatally shooting Black man during no-knock warrant
Bodycam video showed Minneapolis police fatally shooting Amir Locke, a Black man, during a no-knock warrant entry. Protests have ensued in the city.



"He was asleep. He actually made it home and then got violated," Locke's uncle, Andrew Tyler, said. "It's a problem. It's problematic."

"I'm a gun owner, there's so many out there," Linda Tyler said. "We have the right to bear arms. You keep your weapon close to you in the event someone would come in to harm you."

The Tylers said they have protested police brutality and "no-knock" warrants on behalf of other people's loved ones. Now, their motivation to make change is personal.

"Amir is no longer here because of a 'no-knock' warrant," Linda Tyler said. "That really needs to be abolished. It doesn't do anything for people of color but put them in their grave."

The Tylers said Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. of Rainbow Push Coalition has reached out to the family. Locke's funeral is scheduled for next Thursday in Minneapolis.
