amtrak train crash

Amtrak train hits, kills high school student on NW Side: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO -- A high school student died after being struck by an Amtrak train Thursday on the Northwest Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Amtrak Hiawatha line train 332, which was inbound from Milwaukee, struck the person about 9:30 a.m. just south of the Healy Metra stop near Fullerton Avenue and Pulaski Road, an Amtrak spokesperson said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Metra officials said.

The Fire Department, which responded to the scene, said the victim was a male high school student. His name hasn't been released.

RELATED: Metra UP-NW train strikes rideshare vehicle in Norwood Park taking teen to grad party, friends say

About 100 passengers would be transferred to another train as crews investigate, Amtrak said. No one on the train was hurt.

Trains 333 and 336 were canceled as a result of the crash.

Amtrak said it anticipates normal operations for the afternoon commute.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.



(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohermosapedestrian struckpedestrian killedtrain crashpedestrian injuredamtrak train crash
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
1 killed when Amtrak strikes car in Northbrook
WI Amazon driver amazed he survived train crash that split truck in 2
4 hurt after Amtrak train collides with semi car hauler: VIDEO
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
TOP STORIES
Man in custody, charges pending in deadly Brickyard Mall shooting
14-year-old planned rape and murder of 10-year-old girl, officials say
Olivia Wilde served custody papers on stage in front of packed crowd
Ambulance chase Chicago: Stolen CFD vehicle deemed 'total loss'
City of Chicago opens applications for transit, gas cards
Woman killed, man seriously injured in wrong-way crash in NW Indiana
TV host describes attack, robbery on CTA Red Line train
Show More
Man injured in Chinatown robbery on Red Line platform: CPD
Surveillance video shows Evanston arson suspect light cars on fire
Congressman Quigley declines to run for Chicago mayor
Alderwoman calls for investigation into City Clerk Anna Valencia
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers Thursday
More TOP STORIES News