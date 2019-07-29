Amtrak train derails after crashing into a vehicle in University Park

SERVICE DISRUPTION: Due to Illini Train 393 striking a vehicle on the tracks in the train's path, City of New Orleans Train 59 that departs from Chicago (CHI) on 7/28 is cancelled. No alternative transportation will be provided. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) July 28, 2019

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amtrak train hit a vehicle on the tracks south of the Metra station in University Park, derailing a locomotive and five passenger vehicles.Amtrak officials said Train 393 struck the vehicle at around 5 p.m. Sunday in the suburb roughly 35 miles south of Chicago.Officials said there were no reported injuries to the crew or the approximately 297 passengers on board. All vehicles also remained upright.Amtrak officials said the City of New Orleans Train 59 that departs from Chicago Sunday is cancelled due to the collision. No alternative transportation will be provided.Amtrak officials said they're working to secure buses to transport the Train 393 passengers to their destinations.