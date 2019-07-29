Amtrak train derails after crashing into a vehicle in University Park

(Brian Cudiamat)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amtrak train hit a vehicle on the tracks south of the Metra station in University Park, derailing a locomotive and five passenger vehicles.

Amtrak officials said Train 393 struck the vehicle at around 5 p.m. Sunday in the suburb roughly 35 miles south of Chicago.



Officials said there were no reported injuries to the crew or the approximately 297 passengers on board. All vehicles also remained upright.

Amtrak officials said the City of New Orleans Train 59 that departs from Chicago Sunday is cancelled due to the collision. No alternative transportation will be provided.


Amtrak officials said they're working to secure buses to transport the Train 393 passengers to their destinations.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
university parktrain accidentamtraktrain derailmentamtrak train crash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families send off 400 Illinois National Guard members deploying to Afghanistan
Police say 'inconsistencies' exist in claims of another gator in Humboldt Park
Police: Family of 3-year-old shot in face says they found child with gun
Police: Indiana marijuana surge coming from other states
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Lake Michigan drownings up 80 percent over last year
Property Auction: Unclaimed local items available for viewing online
Show More
Fallen officers honored during Ride to Remember
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News