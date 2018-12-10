An Amtrak train on its way to Chicago from Washington, D.C., was delayed for more than three hours after striking a vehicle in West Virginia, officials said.Amtrak officials said a vehicle was on the tracks in Ranson, West Virginia, west of Harpers Ferry, when it was struck by Amtrak Capital Limited Train 29 at about 5:35 p.m., EST.None of the 108 passengers or crew members on board were injured in the crash, Amtrak officials said. Amtrak Police cooperated with local law enforcement in the investigation.The train was moving again as of 8:15 p.m., and was delayed a total of three hours and 25 minutes.