Chicago community activist, son give away hundreds of Mother's Day gifts in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An early Mother's Day giveaway on Chicago's South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood certainly brightened some days Saturday.Community activist Andrew Holmes and his son spent the day handing out hundreds of fruit baskets, cards and flowers to mothers at 79th and Halsted Streets."My son came up with this idea that we should come out and support the mothers," Holmes said. "They are the key to us being here."The mothers and grandmothers who came to the drive-thru giveaway said they were very thankful.