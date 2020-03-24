Pregnancy and coronavirus: Fertility treatments suspended, pregnant mothers urged to be cautious during COVID-19 crisis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6044268" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As some New York City hospitals are getting overrun with COVID-19 patients, they are now instituting strict rules that deny both parents being allowed inside the delivery room.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fertility treatments have been suspended, and pregnant mothers are urged to be cautious as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country.Dr. Angie Beltsos from Vios Fertility Institute in Wicker Park joined ABC 7 Chicago Tuesday to discuss what's known so far about pregnant women and the virus.There's no evidence the virus could be transmitted to the growing child, but there can be some risks to mothers, Beltsos said.In the first trimester, those who have a fever should keep it low with Tylenol.Social distancing is important, as are daily showers and changing your clothes daily. Beltsos said pregnant women should have someone else shop for them and use disinfectant liberally around their homes.