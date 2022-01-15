unsolved crime

Murder of ABC7 producer Anne Swaney in Belize remains unsolved 6 years later

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Remembering Anne Swaney

We are remembering the tragic loss of our colleague, Anne Swaney.

Saturday marks six years since she disappeared from a horse ranch in Belize where she was vacationing.

Swaney was found floating in the Mopan River, not far from the horse ranch.

Investigators say that an autopsy revealed Swaney had been strangled and that she died from "asphyxia due to compression of the neck area, throttling (manual strangulation) and blunt force traumatic injuries to the head and neck region."

Swaney's belongings were found on a yoga deck next to the river that runs through Nabitunich Farm, a horse and eco-resort popular with Americans and Canadians. Swaney had vacationed there previously.

Anne, a Medill graduate, was our executive producer for online operations. Among her passions were traveling and animals, particularly horses and cats.

Six years later, her murder has still not been solved. The FBI is offering a reward of $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
