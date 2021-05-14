Annette Nance-Holt nominated to be CFD's first Black female commissioner

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Annette Nance-Holt nominated to be CFD's first Black female commissioner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has nominated Annette Nance Holt to serve as the first Black woman to run the Chicago Fire Department.

The announcement came Friday morning at a graduation ceremony for the latest class of the Chicago Fire Department paramedics.

"Commissioner Holt has more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service that makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Furthermore, in a time where more work remains in order to eliminate discrimination, racism and sexism from the firefighter profession, Commissioner Holt's history-making appointment as the first woman and Black woman to lead as Fire Commissioner couldn't have come at a better moment. I want to congratulate her on formally and permanently stepping into the role and look forward to seeing how she builds upon CFD's long-standing reputation as the finest in the nation."

Nance Holt's new role as fire commissioner is pending City Council approval.

She was previously appointed first deputy commissioner in 2018. She also founded two nonprofits, Purpose Over Pain and the Blair Holt Scholarship Foundation, named for her son who was shot and killed while shielding a friend on a CTA bus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopteen shotteen killedchicago fire departmentwomen
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC no masks? IL businesses hesitant to ditch them completely
Rideshare costs skyrocket as drivers remain scarce
IL enters Bridge Phase of reopening plan
MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death arrested
New music from the 'Idol' final four
Delta will require COVID vaccines for new employees
Woman hurt in I-80/94 road rage shooting in Lake County, IN
Show More
Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana holds grand opening
Double lung transplant recipient ready to be 'fun uncle' again
Amazon hiring for nearly 4K IL positions before summer shopping season
Decades after murder conviction, Scott Peterson seeks to clear his name
FBI offers $10K reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' Chicago shooting death
More TOP STORIES News