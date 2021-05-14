Annette Nance-Holt nominated to be CFD's first Black female commissioner

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has nominated Annette Nance Holt to serve as the first Black woman to run the Chicago Fire Department.
The announcement came Friday morning at a graduation ceremony for the latest class of the Chicago Fire Department paramedics.
"Commissioner Holt has more than three decades of proven leadership and a passion for public service that makes her the perfect fit for this role," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Furthermore, in a time where more work remains in order to eliminate discrimination, racism and sexism from the firefighter profession, Commissioner Holt's history-making appointment as the first woman and Black woman to lead as Fire Commissioner couldn't have come at a better moment. I want to congratulate her on formally and permanently stepping into the role and look forward to seeing how she builds upon CFD's long-standing reputation as the finest in the nation."
Nance Holt's new role as fire commissioner is pending City Council approval.
She was previously appointed first deputy commissioner in 2018. She also founded two nonprofits, Purpose Over Pain and the Blair Holt Scholarship Foundation, named for her son who was shot and killed while shielding a friend on a CTA bus.
