'Annie' Chicago: Show about young orphan at Cadillac Palace Theatre until Sunday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 5:59PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Annie" the musical is on-stage now in Chicago.

It's described as the perfect show for all ages, kids and grown-ups alike.

Julia Nicole Hunter plays Grace Farrell in "Annie." She joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about it.

"Annie" is about a young orphan, with a lot of determination.

The 12-year-old playing the lead is making her tour debut.

RELATED: New Broadway in Chicago season lineup features 'Beetlejuice,' 'The Wiz' and more

Hunter said the children in the show have an infectious energy about them.

There's just one weekend left to see "Annie."

It's at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through Sunday.

Visit broadwayinchicago.com for more information.

