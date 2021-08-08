rizzo

Anthony Rizzo, cancer survivor, tests positive for COVID; previously said he did not get vaccine

Rizzo vaccine: Former Cub said in June he was waiting on more 'data' before getting shot
By LARRY FLEISHER
NEW YORK -- Newcomer Anthony Rizzo has become the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Rizzo is the fourth New York player within the past week to be sidelined by COVID-19, joining starting pitchers Gerrit Cole and Jordan Montgomery and catcher Gary Sánchez.

Rizzo tested positive after Saturday's game, manager Aaron Boone said. Rizzo went 0 for 4 in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over Seattle.

Rizzo is off to a quick start since being acquired from the Chicago Cubs on July 29. The first baseman is hitting .281 with three homers and six RBIs in nine games for New York.

"I just spoke with him, he's doing all right," Boone said before Sunday's series finale against Seattle. "He's got symptoms but he's doing OK. Obviously a little bummed out but hopefully a chance to get rested up and well and be back hopefully sooner rather than later."

RELATED: Jed Hoyer says Chicago Cubs' major trade-deadline shake-up was 'right thing for the organization'

The outbreak occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging. Rizzo made his debut with the Yankees on July 30 at Miami.

"I think a lot came out of Florida where we were in this wave of them," Boone said. "It's a little of you don't know when and where it's spreading."

RELATED: Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo waiting for more 'data' on COVID-19 vaccine

At least 85% of New York's players are vaccinated, resulting in a loosening of restrictions, but the Yankees still have been hit hard and Boone said the team will hold conversations about being cautious on its upcoming six-game road trip.

Rizzo, a cancer survivor, said in June he was not vaccinated and Boone did not want to speculate on any player's vaccination status.

"A large percentage of us obviously are, but I'm not going to get into that anymore," Boone said.

