Bodycam footage shows Miami-Dade police officer punching woman at airport

Miami-Dade police officer has since been relieved of duties
MIAMI -- In Florida, an investigation is underway and a police officer has been relieved of duty after bodycam footage shows him striking a woman at Miami International Airport.

Body camera video posted on the Instagram page of Billy Corben shows two Miami-Dade police officers speaking to a woman at Miami International Airport. In the video, the woman appears to confront one of the officers. At one point, she comes face-to-face with him, WPLG reported.

That's when the officer is seen quickly stepping back and punching the woman in the face.

The two officers then tackle the woman to the ground and place her in handcuffs.

The video prompted Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez to immediately relieve the officers of duty.

He then took to Twitter to release a statement that read in part:

"I am shocked and angered by a body camera video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I've immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty.

Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our county."



The police department has since corrected the statement to say only one officer was relieved of duty, Officer Anthony Rodriguez.
