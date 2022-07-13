fundraiser

Submit pet photo, donate at least $30 to receive one-of-a-kind portrait from Anti-Cruelty Society

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- You can get a one-of-a-kind portrait of your pet and support shelter animals at the same time.

The Anti-Cruelty Society has brought back its pet portrait fundraiser.

If you submit a picture of your pet and donate at least $30, you can get a creation from volunteers and staff of your animal.

Registration closes on July 22.

You can learn more here.
