'I'm Telling, Don't Shoot' helps get loaded AR-47 off the streets

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Early Walker, the founder of the "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" organizationannounced Thursday that through the organization'stip line, a high powered assault weapon was taken off the street.Chicago Police recovered the weapon from inside a garbage dumpster at 120th and Halsted Wednesday evening.The AR-47 Weapon was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.I'm Telling, Don't Shoot received the tip Wednesday evening and alerted CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass, the group said in a release."While the organization is less than 30 days old, the tip line has continued to have heavy traffic on a daily basis. The person who gave this particular tip was accurate and precise. I want to thank CPD Area 2 Commander Varrick Douglass for his quick actions that led to the speedy discovery of the weapon. In addition, Superintendent Dave Brown continues to be a source of strength and encouragement to our organization. His leadership has been stellar for us," Walker said.A baby girl was shot and critically injured on the Bishop Ford Freeway Monday.The 10-month-old baby remains in critical condition Tuesday morning. Her family said she was shot in the shoulder.I'm Telling Don't Shoot is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.