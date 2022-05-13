BREAKING NEWS
Antioch home appears to be a total loss after fire, no injuries reported
WLS
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>
More Videos
Crews battling fire at Antioch home, no injuries reported
ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at a home in far north suburban Antioch.
Firefighters are working to put out the fire in the 26000-block of W. Halings Road.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries. The home appears to be a total loss.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
