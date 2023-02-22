Antioch police release video of burglars targeting unlocked cars

A warning from Antioch Police after a recent rash of car burglaries.

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Antioch police have issued an alert about armed car burglars stealing from cars in the suburb.

Video released by police appears to show one of the suspects armed with a handgun.

The burglars appeared to have struck between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said there were a total of 15 incidents of property taken from unlocked cars.

All of the cars that had property taken from them were unlocked and security camera video shows the burglars move on when they see cars are locked.

"Anyone who sees something should call 9-1-1 immediately," Antioch Police Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said. "Confronting the criminals could have deadly consequences. No personal property is worth someone's life."

Anyone with any additional information, including security camera video, or anyone who may have been the victim of an unreported crime, is asked to call the Antioch Police dispatch center at 847-270-9111 or email crime@antioch.il.gov.