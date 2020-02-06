VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while setting fire in Houston leasing office

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities in Texas are hoping to find a pair of arson suspects who nearly set themselves on fire.
Video released by officials shows the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 inside a Houston leasing office.
In the video, the suspects are seen breaking the glass of the door, before pouring a highly flammable liquid on the couches inside. One of the suspects then sets the fire, immediately causing a blast.
The video then shows them having trouble opening the door before running away.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crime-stoppers.org.
