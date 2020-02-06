VIDEO: Arsonists nearly engulfed in flames while setting fire in Houston leasing office

HOUSTON, Texas -- Authorities in Texas are hoping to find a pair of arson suspects who nearly set themselves on fire.

Video released by officials shows the incident that happened around 3 a.m. Jan. 10 inside a Houston leasing office.

In the video, the suspects are seen breaking the glass of the door, before pouring a highly flammable liquid on the couches inside. One of the suspects then sets the fire, immediately causing a blast.

The video then shows them having trouble opening the door before running away.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips online at crime-stoppers.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfireapartment fireu.s. & worldarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News