1 dead after Aurora apartment building fire

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in a high-rise apartment in west suburban Aurora Monday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the fire at the Constitution House senior apartment complex at 401 North Constitution Drive just after midnight. Firefighters quickly called for more equipment because of the size of the seven-story, 252 unit residence.

After searching the building, an 85-year-old man was found dead inside a fourth floor unit, authorities said.

He lived in one of the corner apartments and firefighters saw smoke coming from his doorway.The fire was contained to a single apartment.

Many other residents had no idea one of their neighbors died.

"It's a shame. You know we're all senior citizens here and I certainly hope that it wasn't because somebody was smoking," said resident Ann Bolden. "You got to follow the rules here."

No one else was injured and no one was displaced in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorafatal firefireapartment fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News