1 dead after Aurora apartment building fire

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was found dead after a fire in a high-rise apartment in west suburban Aurora Monday morning, police said.Authorities responded to the fire at the Constitution House senior apartment complex at 401 North Constitution Drive just after midnight. Firefighters quickly called for more equipment because of the size of the seven-story, 252 unit residence.After searching the building, an 85-year-old man was found dead inside a fourth floor unit, authorities said.He lived in one of the corner apartments and firefighters saw smoke coming from his doorway.The fire was contained to a single apartment.Many other residents had no idea one of their neighbors died."It's a shame. You know we're all senior citizens here and I certainly hope that it wasn't because somebody was smoking," said resident Ann Bolden. "You got to follow the rules here."No one else was injured and no one was displaced in the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.