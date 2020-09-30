water main break

Apparent Bucktown water main break blocks area near Ashland, Cortland, causes CTA reroute

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An apparent water main break caused several inches of water to bubble up on the Northwest Side Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews could be seen responding just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Cortland Street in Bucktown for the incident.

Water appears to be flowing from the direction of Marshfield Avenue and Cortland.

RELATED: Man, 55, stabbed while riding CTA Green Line train in Loop, police say

The Chicago Water Department, Chicago police and Chicago fire officials could not immediately provide information about the incident.

The CTA temporarily rerouted 73 Armitage buses via Armitage, Elston Avenue and Cortland due to the street blockage.



This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagobucktownfloodingwater main breakcta
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Northbrook water main break floods neighborhood
Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago's 'Dreadhead Cowboy' to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Palos Park police warn of local unemployment scam
Cubs to take on Marlins in Wild Card series at Wrigley Field
Man stabbed while riding CTA Green Line train in Loop
Douglas' statue removed from Illinois Capitol lawn
Debate anger: Biden tells interrupting Trump, 'Shut up, man'
Show More
Nearly 200 possibly exposed to COVID-19 after outbreak in Lake Co. volleyball league
Portland-area sheriff denies Trump's claim he supports his presidency
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, light brief showers Wednesday
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
At least 18 COVID-19 cases linked to Elmhurst Orangetheory
More TOP STORIES News