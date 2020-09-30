Apparent Bucktown water main break blocks area near Ashland, Cortland, causes CTA reroute

Emergency crews could be seen responding just after 6 a.m. to the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Cortland Street in Bucktown for the incident.
Water appears to be flowing from the direction of Marshfield Avenue and Cortland.
The Chicago Water Department, Chicago police and Chicago fire officials could not immediately provide information about the incident.
The CTA temporarily rerouted 73 Armitage buses via Armitage, Elston Avenue and Cortland due to the street blockage.
