Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead off the coast of Maine: Officials

HARPSWELL, Maine -- An apparent shark attack left a woman dead off the coast of Maine Monday afternoon, marine officials say.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island when she was injured in what appeared to be a shark attack.

RELATED | Shark sightings off Long Island sparks beaches to close
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports shark sightings off Lido West Beach on Long Island prompted Hempstead area beaches to be closed until further notice.


Officials say two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the woman was not available on Monday.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation into the incident is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mainewoman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wisconsin added to Chicago quarantine travel list; 19 states total
COVID-19 patients report persistent, mysterious symptoms long after 1st bout with virus
Men on bikes steal car, force driver out in Streeterville
Family pleads for help finding shooter after baby girl wounded on Bishop Ford
Logan Square front lawn becomes Chicago's new jazz hub
More than 75 hand sanitizers now being recalled by FDA
CTA to giveaway 5,000 free Ventra cards Tuesday
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny, nice with low humidity Tuesday
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
5 shot, 1 killed in Burnside
Emmy nominations 2020: Watch live announcement on Tuesday
Chicago hacker asks to be released from prison due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News