Apple iPads, watches stolen in burglary at Target in Schaumburg

Burglars made off with more than $23,000 in merchandise Thursday night after breaking into a Target in northwest suburban Schaumburg.About 10:15 p.m., three men entered the Target store at 1235 E. Higgins Road, distracted an employee and broke into a display cabinet containing Apple products, according to Schaumburg police.Stolen were 25 Apple iPads and 25 Apple Watches, police said. The products were valued at $23,750. The burglars walked out and have not been arrested.Police said the men appeared to be in their mid-20s and were wearing dark-colored clothing. One man was wearing an Army green coat.Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 882-3534.