Apple iPads, watches stolen in burglary at Target in Schaumburg

EMBED </>More Videos

Three thieves got away with $23,000 worth of Apple products at a Schaumburg Target Thursday.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. --
Burglars made off with more than $23,000 in merchandise Thursday night after breaking into a Target in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

About 10:15 p.m., three men entered the Target store at 1235 E. Higgins Road, distracted an employee and broke into a display cabinet containing Apple products, according to Schaumburg police.

Stolen were 25 Apple iPads and 25 Apple Watches, police said. The products were valued at $23,750. The burglars walked out and have not been arrested.

Police said the men appeared to be in their mid-20s and were wearing dark-colored clothing. One man was wearing an Army green coat.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (847) 882-3534.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytheftappletechnologytargetSchaumburg
Top Stories
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Chicago could see up to 4 inches of snow Saturday
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Report: FBI probed whether Trump secretly worked for Russia
SCARY VIDEO: Car narrowly misses Metra train after gate fails to close
DASHCAM VIDEO: Woman speeds past school bus as children board
Driver injured after running red light, hitting USPS semi truck
Man shot while driving, baby injured in resulting crash
Toddler killed, parents injured in Lower Wacker crash
Show More
Woman who survived kidnapping, rape, being set on fire faces attacker at sentencing
Barrington HS boys wrestling honors team manager with special needs
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Lots of laughs coming to the Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival
More News