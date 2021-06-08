Business

Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license

EMBED <>More Videos

Apple Wallet will soon be able to store your driver's license

Apple is touting an update to its Apple Wallet that can store more types of keys.

The app is already equipped to store car keys from some manufacturers, which will allow owners to unlock and start their vehicles remotely.

A new version of the wallet will allow users to store keys to their homes, offices or hotel rooms.

Some hotels chains and car manufacturers have had versions of digital keys through their own apps for years.

Apple says a coming update will allow users to scan their driver's licenses.

The company is working with the Transportation Security Administration to make that digital copy an acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessappletsadriver
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News