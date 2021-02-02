Brick wall of Aragon Ballroom falls on CTA tracks, suspending Purple Line at Lawrence

CHICAGO -- A wall of the Aragon Ballroom fell on CTA tracks Tuesday morning, suspending Purple Line service at Lawrence Avenue.No injuries were reported as of 9 a.m. as firefighters worked to remove the debris in the 1100 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.Purple Line trains began standing at Lawrence shortly after 8 a.m. due to debris on the tracks, according to a Chicago Transit Authority notification.Ald. James Cappleman (46th) shared a photo of the scene on Twitter. The photo showed several bricks in an alley and on a fire escape.The Aragon Ballroom, at 1106 W Lawrence Ave. in the Uptown neighborhood, was built in 1926, according to its website.