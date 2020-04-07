Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools offers e-learning videos amid COVID-19 school closures

The first edition of the program will be comprised of 20 e-learning videos for preschool and kindergarten students. The videos are designed for children who have not yet mastered reading.
RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
"Although our school buildings are closed, it is very important that we continue the learning momentum of our Catholic school students," said Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools. "We are providing extra resources for our youngest students as they need more direct support for their learning. I am grateful to our dedicated teachers who have created these materials for use during this difficult time."
The instructional videos contain lessons in various core subjects including English, math, religion, writing and science as well as sing-a-longs and dance-a-longs. The lessons are offered in English and Spanish; and new material will be added, including lessons in Polish and Mandarin as content becomes available.
RELATED: Easter Sunday Mass: ABC 7 to air Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral
The videos will be posted on ChiCathSchools, the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools' YouTube Channel and will be shared on the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools Facebook page every Monday at 8 a.m.
For more information, please visit https://schools.archchicago.org/.
ABC7 will broadcast Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral for Holy week, including on Easter Sunday. Tune in from noon to 1 p.m. on-air, online or on the ABC7 Chicago mobile app to watch.
The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.
RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns
Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.