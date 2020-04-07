Religion & Spirituality

Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools offers e-learning videos amid COVID-19 school closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago's Office of Catholic Schools is launching a new program Tuesday to assist families during the COVID-19 school closures through a series of e-learning of videos.

The first edition of the program will be comprised of 20 e-learning videos for preschool and kindergarten students. The videos are designed for children who have not yet mastered reading.

RELATED: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home

"Although our school buildings are closed, it is very important that we continue the learning momentum of our Catholic school students," said Dr. Jim Rigg, superintendent of the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools. "We are providing extra resources for our youngest students as they need more direct support for their learning. I am grateful to our dedicated teachers who have created these materials for use during this difficult time."

The instructional videos contain lessons in various core subjects including English, math, religion, writing and science as well as sing-a-longs and dance-a-longs. The lessons are offered in English and Spanish; and new material will be added, including lessons in Polish and Mandarin as content becomes available.

RELATED: Easter Sunday Mass: ABC 7 to air Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral

The videos will be posted on ChiCathSchools, the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools' YouTube Channel and will be shared on the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Schools Facebook page every Monday at 8 a.m.

For more information, please visit https://schools.archchicago.org/.

ABC7 will broadcast Roman Catholic Mass by Cardinal Blase Cupich at Holy Name Cathedral for Holy week, including on Easter Sunday. Tune in from noon to 1 p.m. on-air, online or on the ABC7 Chicago mobile app to watch.

EMBED More News Videos

Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday but it'll feel differently this year because of COVID-19.



The Archdiocese of Chicago is also broadcasting Mass in English, Spanish and Polish on the archdiocese's YouTube channel Sunday's while churches are closed amid the coronavirus crisis.

RELATED: Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral amid COVID-19 concerns

Chicago churches are also hoping to unite residents with the sound of church bells ringing. Cardinal Blase Cupich has asked Catholic parishes to ring their church bells five times a day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagostreetervillejolietoutbreakcoronaviruscatholic churchcoronavirus chicagochurchchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News