Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents about two robberies from earlier this month in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

In each robbery, the robber placed a delivery order from a local food establishment, according to an alert from Chicago police. When the delivery driver got there, the robber then announced a robbery.

The robberies happened:

at 9:53 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 5000 block of South Tripp; and
at 10:14 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 5000 block of South Keeler.

The robbery suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25, being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 160 and 175 pounds with an olive complexion.

Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
