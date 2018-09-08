Archer Heights suspect orders takeout, robs delivery drivers

Police are warning residents about two robberies from earlier this month in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.In each robbery, the robber placed a delivery order from a local food establishment, according to an alert from Chicago police. When the delivery driver got there, the robber then announced a robbery.The robberies happened:at 9:53 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 5000 block of South Tripp; andat 10:14 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 5000 block of South Keeler.The robbery suspect was described by police as a Hispanic man between the ages of 20 and 25, being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 160 and 175 pounds with an olive complexion.Anyone with information about the robberies should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.