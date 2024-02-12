Architectural Artifacts Chicago antique store closing, moving to Round Trip, Texas

After 37 years in Chicago, antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing on the Near North Side and moving to the 'new antique capital' of the U.S., Round Trip, Texas.

After 37 years in Chicago, antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing on the Near North Side and moving to the 'new antique capital' of the U.S., Round Trip, Texas.

After 37 years in Chicago, antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing on the Near North Side and moving to the 'new antique capital' of the U.S., Round Trip, Texas.

After 37 years in Chicago, antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing on the Near North Side and moving to the 'new antique capital' of the U.S., Round Trip, Texas.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 37 years in Chicago, antique store Architectural Artifacts is closing on the Near North Side.

The small building on Orleans Street is crammed full of artifacts sought by buyers all over the world.

"Italy, France, Germany < Belgium," recounted Stuart Grannen, owner. "Chile, a lot in Argentina, a lot in Uruguay, a lot in Peru."

Even the building speaks to the shop's character and appeal.

"I like the quality of it. I like the strangeness of it. I like the age of it. I just liked it," Grannen said.

Grannen was a renowned collector when he established the shop.

"I think we all like to collect something. Mine happen to be big and oversized," he said.

But soon this legendary antique emporium will have a new home in a new state.

"We're moving to Round Top, Texas. Round Top is the new antique capital of America. There's a massive antique show there three times a year," Grannen said.

In his decades and Chicago, Grannen has collected and sold more than 100,000 items from around the world. Having started his architectural journey as a 7-year-old in New Jersey, he's now ready t obegin a new chapter while always remembering what has helped to build his legacy in the Windy City.

"Chicago has always been sort of a birthplace of architecture and hunt buildings," he said. "It'll be a little tough but I'm always looking for the next adventure."

The new location in Texas is already up and running, but Architectural Artifacts here in Cihcago will have