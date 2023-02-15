Former MTV star who lives in Orland Park wanted after trying to meet teen for sex: police

Connor Smith appeared on MTV's "Are You the One?" in 2015.

A nationwide warrant was issued for Orland Park man Connor Smith, who lake Lake County, IL police say tried to meet a minor for a "sexual encounter."

ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a former MTV star accused of making arrangements to have sex with an underage girl, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Connor N. Smith, 32, was actually communicating with a sheriff's detective posing as a girl under the age of 15, the office said.

Smith appeared on MTV's "Are You the One?" in 2015.

Smith sent the detective sexually explicit images and videos of himself, then made arrangements to meet for sex, the sheriff's office said.

On Feb. 9, Smith drove to the arrangement meeting but fled when police moved in to arrest him, the office said. The next day, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

SEE ALSO | Former Netflix star Jerry Harris from Naperville gets 12 years in prison for child pornography case

It charges him with traveling to meet a minor, grooming and disseminating harmful material, all felonies. A Lake County judge ordered him held on $1 million bond when arrested.

As of Tuesday, the sheriff's office said Smith indicated he would surrender but was not in custody. He lives in Orland Park.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)