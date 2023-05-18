Indiana man faces gun charges from federal investigation after killing of CPD Ofc. Areanah Preston

Indiana man Corey Gray is in federal custody facing gun charges stemming from the investigation into CPD Officer Areanah Preston's murder.

CHICAGO -- An Indiana man is facing a gun charge as a result of a federal investigation that played out after this month's killing of Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston.

Corey Gray, 21, is being held in federal custody pending a detention hearing set for Monday. Prosecutors do not allege that the gun at issue was used to kill Preston.

Rather, they allege that the Glock 17 was recovered May 7 from an individual at the time of his arrest "in connection with the homicide of a police officer." That person was not named in the criminal complaint filed against Gray.

RELATD: Family, friends mourn fallen CPD officer Areanah Preston

The feds say someone purchased the gun from a licensed dealer in Valparaiso on April 5, 2021. That person told authorities this month that they gave it to Gray, who is a relative.

Gray was interviewed by authorities on May 11. He said that, in late 2021, he gave the gun to a man he knew as "Lil' Pooh" for $1,200. That person died April 9. The gun was then recovered May 7 at the time arrests were made in connection with Preston's death.

Preston was on her way home from work May 6 when four teenagers passed her in a sedan, circled back and approached as she stood in front of her house in the 8100 block of South Blackstone Avenue, according to prosecutors.

The teens had allegedly robbed five people and had stolen a car before they encountered Preston.

Video from a private surveillance camera shows three teens leaving a car and running toward Preston, prosecutors said. Muzzle flashes can be seen from where the teens were standing and from where Preston was.

Joseph Brooks, 18, allegedly told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, according to prosecutors.

Charged with her first-degree murder are Brooks; Jakwon Buchanan, 18; Trevell Breeland, 19; and Jaylen Frazier, 16. They have all been ordered held without bond.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)