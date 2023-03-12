Oscar winner, NC native Ariana DeBose to present during 2023 Oscars: Oscars 2023

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolinians will get to see native and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose during the 2023 Oscars on Sunday night.

DeBose will hit the red carpet this year as one of the presenters.

DeBose won the best supporting actress Oscar last year for her breakout performance as Anita.

The honor came 60 years after Rita Moreno claimed the award in 1962 for the original film version of the Broadway musical.

The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ABC11.

Jimmy Kimmel will host for the third time and his first time since 2018, the last Oscars to feature a solo host. The late-night host said he's just about ready for anything.

You can see a full list of presenters and performers here.

See a full list of nominees ahead of the big show.