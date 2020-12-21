ariana grande

Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez, shows ring on Instagram

LOS ANGELES -- Ariana Grande has announced she is engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiance and her engagement ring.

The "Rain on Me" singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday. Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned "forever n then some."



The singer's mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

People magazine reported Grande and Gomez started dating earlier this year.

Grande released her latest studio album, "Positions," in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her "Sweetener" world tour, titled "excuse me, i love you."

She was previously engaged to "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.
